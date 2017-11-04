Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Military Forces Engineers Corps during the Sappers Day celebration at Nabuni in Cunningham, Suva on Friday, November 03, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineers were acknowledged for their work in disaster relief efforts during their Sappers Day celebrations at Nabuni camp in Nabua yesterday.

In his address to engineers at the celebration, Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management's permanent secretary Meleti Bainimarama said the roles of the RFMF engineers could not be over-emphasised.

He commended them for the work they did for the nation in past disasters, saying they helped those affected get back on their feet and live a normal life.

Mr Bainimarama said the Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston operation was a testament to this.

Sappers Day derives its name from the French word Sappe (spadework or trench) and became connected with military engineering.

"I salute you for gallantly fighting for the truth to save the institution and the lives of your comrades and of the country as a whole from chaos," said Mr Bainimarama.

"Your role has expanded laterally and vertically over the years and Fiji needs a few good people like you, who remain true to your duty, as the needle of the compass to the north, irrespective of any situations to ensure peace and order is maintained."

Mr Bainimarama also sought the commitment of the engineers to work in concerted effort with the ministry in advancing development to address issues confronting the rural people in their daily lives.

"We are indebted to you, but as sappers your technical expertise and your involvement in development is the key to achieving real and positive changes in our society," he said.