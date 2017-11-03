Fiji's new Land Transport CEO resigns

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image LTA chairman Vijay Maharaj (right) congratulates new LTA chief executive Carmine Piantedosi in this picture taken in April on Mr Piantedosi's first day at work. Photo: SUPPLIED/LTA

Update: 6:05PM A LITTLE over six months since assuming his new role as the CEO of Fiji's Land Transport Authority (LTA), Carmine Piantedosi has called it a day much earlier than expected.

Mr Piantedosi resigned from his position today.

LTA Board chairman Vijay Maharaj confirmed the resignation saying this notice comes with immediate effect.

He said Mr Piantedosi cited personal and family reasons.

He added the outgoing CEO was expected to leave for Australia soon.

LTA will announce an acting CEO in due course.

Mr Piantedosi took up office in April this year.