2018 deadline for Rotuma hospital construction

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image RFMF engineers involved in the construction of the new Rotuma hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:57PM THE $8.3million Government investment for the construction of the Rotuma hospital is set to be completed by September next year.

Commissioner Eastern Luke Moroivalu said this earlier this week after a meeting at the Ahau Government Station on Rotuma with engineers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces who are constructing the new hospital.

"Completion of the first phase included the construction of the hospital kitchen and the mortuary," Mr Moroivalu said in a Government statement issued this evening.

"The second phase is currently progressing and this involves the construction of a northern wing, a southern wing, and a double story central block.

"These include the completion of an administration space, laboratory, and wards for men, women, and children."

Mr Moroivalu said the RFMF engineers arrived in Rotuma in September and had a 12-month target to complete the second phase of the construction of the hospital.

Warrant Officer Class One Maciu Uluiviti said that 50 personnel from the RFMF Engineers were deployed for this project at Ahau.

The construction of the new hospital is one of three major government infrastructural projects underway in Rotuma.