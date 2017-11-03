300-plus trees planted at Sigatoka Sand Dunes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A young heritage champ plants a tree at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:49PM THREE hundred trees were planted today to accelerate Fiji's climate action through the rehabilitation of the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park Dry Forest.

Government ministries and departments, students, hoteliers and other climate champions were part of the program, identified as the 10th activity in the National Work Program for a more resilient Fiji.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism Shaheen Ali said the ministry was happy to contribute to the revitalisation effort, which would lead to the increase in Fiji's dry forest reserves.

"The Sand Dunes has dry forests and rehabilitation of the forest has been an ongoing activity for a number of years," Mr Saneem said in a Government statement issued this afternoon.

"Today's event will not only contribute to increasing Fiji's dry forest reserves but will also contribute to the global dry forest stock. This is important because dry forest is on the list of endangered forests."

Meanwhile, National Trust of Fiji chairman Craig Powell said like many of our natural and marine resources, dry forests were under threat and it was up to us to take responsible action to give our trees the opportunity to grow.

"Everyone can make a difference by doing what is right and reducing our carbon footprint, plus protecting what Mother Nature has given us to survive," Mr Powell was quoted saying in the same statement.

"Forest loss and deforestation can be addressed through replanting of trees but more importantly, we need to scale up sustainable forest management through successful models and the establishment of a professional seed bank will go a long way to ensure the survival of our native and natural species."