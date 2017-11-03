Fiji Time: 6:20 AM on Saturday 4 November

2018 general elections: Globe divided into four regions for ballot distribution

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 03, 2017

Update: 5:42PM THE Fijian Elections Office will divide the globe into four regions to streamline the distribution and return of postal ballot papers for the 2018 General Elections.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said based on their review of the 2014 General Elections, they had decided to implement plans to improve the courier services to transport the ballot papers to different parts of the world.

Mr Saneem said the four regions they would distribute to are Fiji (including maritime islands), the Pacific Islands region, Australia and New Zealand and the rest of the world.

"As you are aware, we are almost finished with all of the Pacific island countries for the registration of voters. There are a few left and we should have them completed by the end of this year," he said.

"Then we have Australia and New Zealand as bulks of our overseas registrations are from Australia and New Zealand.

"Therefore, we would like to have a specific supply for this region so that we are not delaying a bulk of our voters," said Mr Saneem at today's press briefing in Suva.

With regards to other parts of the globe, he said there were a total of 36 countries on the list.

"We have  voters in Syria, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Oman, Laos, Mexico, France, Ethiopia, Cyprus, Canada, Albania, Angola, Austria, Belgium, and we need to get ballots across to these voters as we may only have 20 days to get it there and get it back."

He said postal ballots would close by 6pm on election day.








