Fiji Time: 6:19 AM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

One dead at Waimate crash; others airlifted

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, November 03, 2017

Update: 5:26PM MORVEN, Waimate: ONE person has died following the serious crash on Waimate Highway (SH1), Morven, involving three vehicles.

Four people are also injured, two moderately and two seriously.

Canterbury Police said one of the seriously injured occupants had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and the other three had been transported to Timaru Hospital.

State Highway 1 is expected to be closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Diversions remain in place at the intersections of Barnetts Road/SH1 and Hornsnells Road/SH1.

The accident occured in the last hour.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. River of dead
  2. Seci in pain
  3. Man fronts court
  4. $3.2m warehouse
  5. Baber continues search for series captain
  6. Food security threat
  7. Rain at last
  8. Fiji's new Land Transport CEO resigns
  9. Employers face probe
  10. Hawea ends Fiji deployment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)