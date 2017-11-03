One dead at Waimate crash; others airlifted

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:26PM MORVEN, Waimate: ONE person has died following the serious crash on Waimate Highway (SH1), Morven, involving three vehicles.

Four people are also injured, two moderately and two seriously.

Canterbury Police said one of the seriously injured occupants had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and the other three had been transported to Timaru Hospital.

State Highway 1 is expected to be closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Diversions remain in place at the intersections of Barnetts Road/SH1 and Hornsnells Road/SH1.

The accident occured in the last hour.