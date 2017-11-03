Fiji High Court jails stepdad for rape

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:16PM THE frequent occurrence of sexual crimes indeed endangers the function and the progress of the society with a healthy and confident population.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe made the comment while sentencing a man to more than 13 years in prison for raping his step-daughter in 2010.

The man was convicted of one count of sexual assault and two counts of rape.

In passing sentence at the High Court in Suva on Tuesday, Justice Rajasinghe said it was the responsibility of the court to deter offenders of this nature or other persons from committing crimes of this nature.

The court heard the complainant was 12 years old when the the acts were committed.

He will serve 11 years and four months in prison before he is eligible for parole.