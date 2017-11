/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women of Cakaudrove dance their way to the main dice to give their soli. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 5:02PM SAVUSAVU businessman Sharad Solanki has urged the women of Cakaudrove to continue making a difference in communities.

In his address at the opening of the Cakaudrove Women's Day at the Savusavu foreshore today, Mr Solanki said the Soqosoqo Vakamarama ko Cakaudrove had made significant changes in the lives of rural women.

He said they had been blessed to have powerful and willing women in Cakaudrove who had always taken on the challenge to help people.