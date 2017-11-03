Weather watch: Strong wind and showers forecast

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:54PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for Southern Lau waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has reported a high-pressure system to the south of Fiji directing a fresh to strong

easterly wind flow over the group.

The forecast to 6pm tomorrow for Fiji waters, which includes Southern Lau waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages - easterly winds 20 to 25 knots, rough to very rough seas, and moderate to southerly swells.

For the rest of Fiji, some showers, heavy at times over Kadavu and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from afternoon or evening showers and isolated thunderstorms.