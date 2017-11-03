FEO estimates additional 10,000 registrations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem speaks to the media during a press conference at the Fijian Elections Office in Suva this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 4:40PM THE Fijian Elections Office is estimating an additional 10,000 people to register for next year's general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Suva today, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said with already 620,000 registered voters to date, this may increase to 630,000 as the country goes into the elections next year.

"Therefore, ballot papers for the next general elections will have to be printed in sufficient quantity together with the contingency amount," Mr Saneem said.

"We may be looking at printing 750,000 ballot papers, but not exceeding 800,000.

"This will be dependent, as I said, on the final number of voters for the next general elections."

He said the FEO was not accepting tenders to supply ballot papers for the upcoming elections.