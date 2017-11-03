Fiji Time: 6:19 AM on Saturday 4 November

Flying Fijians: Defence, discipline vital for game plan

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, November 03, 2017

Update: 4:36PM FIJI Airways Flying Fijians coach John McKee said defence and discipline would be important in both their game plan systems involving their players, either working as a team or individually.

He said their set-play needed to be very effective and they would be taking on Italy in those areas.

He added they had just recently released all their European-based players and they would be re-joining the Flying Fijians camp on Sunday evening.

The Flying Fijians will be facing Italy next week, then Ireland and ending their tour with a match against Canada.








