Ride for Fiji raises $6k for Taveuni schools

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, November 03, 2017

Update: 4:21PM THE Dean children who had lived in Taveuni briefly for the past three years managed to raise $6000 from a cycling campaign to raise funds for families affected on Fiji's garden island.

Jack, 16, and Laurie Dean, 14, lived in Fiji for about three years between 2011 and 2014, in areas hit by TC Winston. 

In the wake of the cyclone, they held the first Ride for Fiji fundraiser last year. 

Jack said they decided to follow up with another fundraiser because they were still recovering from the cyclone.

Seven Launceston students aged 14 to 17 decided to jump on their bike for the second Ride for Fiji, riding the 100km stretch between Devonport and Launceston raising funds.








