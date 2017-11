/ Front page / News

Update: 4:07PM MORVEN, Waimate: CANTERBURY Police are attending to a serious crash on Waimate Highway (SH 1), Morven this hour.

New Zealand Police have so far confirmed that least two people were understood to be injured.

It said further details would be released as they become available.

The state highway has been closed and diversions are in place at the intersections of Barnetts Road and Hornsnells Road.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.