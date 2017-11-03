COP23: The Bonn Diaries - Bonn voyage Pacific islanders

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:02PM SYDNEY airport in Australia does not look too different from Nadi International today as Pacific Islanders congregate en route to Bonn, Germany for COP23.

There are academics, scientists, church reps, activists, civil servants and representatives of regional organisations here, all taking various routes to Europe.

Among the exodus are a group of journalists who won a Pacific-wide competition and a fully-paid trip to cover the two-week meeting.

From Fiji are three female journalists who are traveling together.

Young Mereoni Mili is a Ba resident who is originally from Tailevu and is a second-year student at the University of the South Pacific.

"I was very nervous and frightened about all the things you learn about in the movies, this was my first time flying," Mili said.

"But I'm very excited about the opportunity to learn more from the training we will get."

The second journalist from Fiji is award-winning television and radio journalist Elenoa Osborne Turagaiviu.

And third of course is yours truly, representing The Fiji Times.

Iliesa Tora, a veteran Fijian journalist now operating an online newspaper in Tonga was already waiting for us in Sydney.

Later this afternoon, we will get on the second leg of this trip flying almost 15 hours to the United Arab Emirates to join the six other members of our team for the final flight from Abu Dhabi to Dusseldorf, an airport which is 30 minutes away from Bonn by electric train.