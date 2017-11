/ Front page / News

Update: 4:00PM NEW Caledonia aims to make the most of their experience in participating in this year's Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship and build on those learning to improve their performance.

Men's team manager Bruno Salvai said their preparation leading up to the tournament was not easy, attributed to the fact that most of their players were amateurs.

He said it would be a very good preparation platform for the next Pacific Games in Port Villa, Vanuatu in December this year.