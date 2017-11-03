Artist Malai reveals new collection on Fijian women

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian artist Alifereti Malai works on a portrait. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:50PM ONE of Fiji's renowned artist will be back in the limelight, this time, with a new collection portraying women in Fiji and their beauty.

Artist Alifereti Malai will launch his portrays on November 9 at the Alliance Francaise in Suva.

Malani's exhibition Vakatakila - Revelation II, follows his first show in 2016, Revelation I, which showcased his work on masi (tapa).

Alliance Francaise events and cultural coordinator Guillaume Ripaud said they had had a long tradition of supporting Fijian, Pacific and French artists.

"We notably work a lot with Waisiliva artists, and Alifereti Malai is a member of this art collective. He presented a solo masi art exhibition last year, and decided to come up with a new project for 2017, focusing on portraits," Mr Ripaud said.

"Waisiliva artists notably had a group exhibition in March 2016, corresponding to the official opening of Alliance Francaise of Suva in its new premises at 20 Desvoeux Road."

The Alliance Francaise is a local association with a Fijian committee and a mix work team composed of Fijian, French, New Caledonian and Ni-Vanuatu.

"It is fundamental for us as a French and Fijian entity to collaborate with local artists," he said.

Mr Guillaume said Alliance Francaise had worked closely with Mr Malai for the past two years.

Mr Malai participated at the Waisiliva group exhibition on March 2016, and he also had a solo masi exhibition on August 2016, and has led many masi and art workshops with kids and adults.

"Most of all, we want to make Fijian art as visible as possible. We also want to promote and support local artists, and establish bridges between Fiji, France and French Pacific territories (New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna, and French Polynesia).

"All our exhibitions are always free to the public and open to all. Everyone is always welcome at Alliance Francaise! We try to communicate a lot about this, and really appreciate Fijian press help us in supporting local art and artists, that they are painters, drawers, musicians, poets or dancers."

Mr Malai said the portrait exhibition was about his belief, faith and admiration of God?s beautiful creation.

"When, after Jehovah God created the universe: the earth, land, sea, plants, birds and animals, something was amiss. He then created a man, Adam. When he saw that the man was lonely, he then created one of the most beautiful of all His creations - a woman," he said.

"I'll be exhibiting portraits of some of Fiji's beautiful women. As there are only very few portraits artists in the Pacific region, I'm now revealing one of my unique style, portraits."