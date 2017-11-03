Bad Boyz charity concert for Homes of Hope

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:44PM FUNDS raised from tomorrow?s Bad Boyz Band concert will be given to the Homes of Hope to help out with its operations.

Concert organiser Charles Wakeham said they also planned to support mitigating effects of climate change through this concert by raising awareness.

"We will also raise awareness about the need to end domestic violence against women and children," Mr Wakeham said.

"We are doing this for charity and the money we get from here will be forwarded to Homes of Hope in Suva."

The concert will be held in Labasa tomorrow night.