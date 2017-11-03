Fiji Time: 6:19 AM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bad Boyz charity concert for Homes of Hope

LUISA QIOLEVU
Friday, November 03, 2017

Update: 3:44PM FUNDS raised from tomorrow?s Bad Boyz Band concert will be given to the Homes of Hope to help out with its operations.

Concert organiser Charles Wakeham said they also planned to support mitigating effects of climate change through this concert by raising awareness.

"We will also raise awareness about the need to end domestic violence against women and children," Mr Wakeham said.

"We are doing this for charity and the money we get from here will be forwarded to Homes of Hope in Suva."

The concert will be held in Labasa tomorrow night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. River of dead
  2. Seci in pain
  3. Man fronts court
  4. $3.2m warehouse
  5. Baber continues search for series captain
  6. Food security threat
  7. Rain at last
  8. Fiji's new Land Transport CEO resigns
  9. Employers face probe
  10. Hawea ends Fiji deployment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)