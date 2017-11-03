New trial date for corruption case

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:19PM THE hearing date in the case of former media liaison officer at the Ministry of Works, Transport and Public Utilities, Sainiana Waqainabete, has yet again been vacated by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Ms Waqainabete, who was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in December 2012 for 11 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception contrary to section 318 of the Crimes Decree No 44 of 2009, appeared before Magistrate Waleen George today.

Aseri Vakaloloma appeared for Ms Waqainabete on instructions of Filimoni Vosarogo while Sam Savumiramira appeared for FICAC.

The defence had filed a notice of motion to have the hearing date, which was scheduled for from next Monday for the defence case to be vacated.

The motion was filed because the accused will be having exams the following week.

The hearing date for the defence case was then vacated and the matter has been adjourned to November 17, 2017 to set a new hearing date for defence case.