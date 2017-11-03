Power pole burnt; Warning against exposed fires

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:11PM RESIDENTS who reside beside power poles are strongly advised to refrain from burning rubbish near those poles.

The Fiji Electricity Authority issued this advise after a power pole that transports supply through the Tavua substation to Rakiraki got burnt yesterday afternoon.

FEA chief executive Hasmukh Patel said the pole was scheduled for urgent replacement last night.

Customers were only subjected to a blackout when the power was switched off on the affected line for safety reasons.

He said their customers from Rabulu to Korovou in Tavua were affected during that time.

Power restoration was expected in those areas from 2am.

The authority has warned people of the danger of throwing lit cigarette butts around exposed areas where power poles are located.