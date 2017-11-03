Fiji Time: 6:21 AM on Saturday 4 November

New resident magistrate sworn-in

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, November 03, 2017

Update: 2:00PM A NEW Resident Magistrate was sworn-in by the president Jioji Konrote at the State House in Suva.

Asanga Shyamal Bodaragama began his career as a legal counsel at The Chambers of Mr Kalinga Indatissa, President's Counsel in 2003.

Prior to his appointment, Magistrate Bodaragama who holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Kelaniya, a Diploma in English Language and a Certificate in French Language served as a Magistrate at the Judicial Service Commission of Sri Lanka.

He was called to the Bar in Sri Lanka as an Attorney at Law of the Supreme Court in Sri Lanka in 2003 and currently studying for his L.L.M Degree in University of Colombo.

He was also a visiting lecturer on Business Law at the Association of Accounting Technicians Institute in Sri Lanka from 2009 until he began his career as a judicial officer.








