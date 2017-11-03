Fiji Time: 6:21 AM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tree planting for national park rehabilitation

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, November 03, 2017

Update: 1:53PM THREE hundred trees were planted this morning at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes as part of the rehabilitation of the National Park.

The initiative was led by Government ministries and departments, the hotel industry, students and other stakeholders. 

Led by the Permanent secretary for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Shaheen Ali in partnership with the National Trust of Fiji, the event is the 10th activity identified in the National Work Programme.

The planting of 'dilio' trees is part of a series of events under Fiji's National Work Programme on Sustainable Tourism for Development.

The Sigatoka Sand Dunes is an ideal site as it is part of Fiji's heritage and history with pottery more than 2,600 years old has been uncovered at the site and the Dunes are said to be one of the largest burial sites in the Pacific.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. River of dead
  2. Seci in pain
  3. Man fronts court
  4. $3.2m warehouse
  5. Baber continues search for series captain
  6. Food security threat
  7. Rain at last
  8. Fiji's new Land Transport CEO resigns
  9. Employers face probe
  10. Hawea ends Fiji deployment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)