COP23: Bonn and Bula zones at conference site

+ Enlarge this image Fijian Prime Minister and incoming COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama inspects the Bonn zone facilities. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:13PM THE 23rd Conference of the Parties has two zones at the conference site - the Bonn Zone and the Bula Zone.

A statement said whilst formal negotiations will take place at the Bula Zone, all non-state actor activities and country pavilions will be located at the Bonn Zone.

This includes spaces for the 'Talanoa Dialogue', high level discussions, creative activities etc.

Meanwhile the incoming president of COP23, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today inspected the final touches being put together at the Bonn Zone in Bonn, Germany.

According to the statement Mr Bainimarama was pleased with the work carried out at the Fiji Pavilion within the Bula Zone.

The pavilion is themed around a traditional Fijian village setting with an emphasis on talanoa and dialogue.

Also located within the Fiji pavilion is a 'virtual reality' hub that features virtual reality videos on various climate related projects in Fiji.

To bring as much authenticity as possible to the pavilion, Fijian artisans were brought in to work on various facets of the pavilion to create a traditional Fijian village.