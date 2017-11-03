No tsunami threat to 5.1 mag Fiji earthquake

Update: 1:00PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred last night within the Fiji region.
The
Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department reported that the
seismic activity occurred at a depth of 10km at 11:06pm.
The
location of the offshore earthquake was registered at 41km Southwest from Doi
village, Ono-i-Lau; 147km Southwest from Vatoa, Lau and 1083km Southwest from
Suva, Fiji.
The
department assured that the moderate size earthquake posed no immediate threat
to the region.
However,
it stated it would keep monitoring for any further updates.