No tsunami threat to 5.1 mag Fiji earthquake

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred last night Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:00PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred last night within the Fiji region.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department reported that the seismic activity occurred at a depth of 10km at 11:06pm.

The location of the offshore earthquake was registered at 41km Southwest from Doi village, Ono-i-Lau; 147km Southwest from Vatoa, Lau and 1083km Southwest from Suva, Fiji.

The department assured that the moderate size earthquake posed no immediate threat to the region.

However, it stated it would keep monitoring for any further updates.