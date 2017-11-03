Fiji Time: 6:19 AM on Saturday 4 November

Two die in vehicle collision; Fiji road death toll up

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 03, 2017

Update: 12:49PM TWO people died in a horrific car accident along the Kings Road in Viti Levu last night.

The deceased persons, whom Police say are 32 and 35 years old, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with an oncoming five-tonne truck near Viwa at about 7pm.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the vehicle was driven by a 32-year-old man of Natovi who allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.

The national road death toll now stands at 56 so far this year compared to 50 recorded last year.








