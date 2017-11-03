Fiji Time: 6:20 AM on Saturday 4 November

COP23: EU gives $6.5m for Bonn prep

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 03, 2017

Update: 12:19PM THE European Union (EU) has provided FJD$6.5m (EUR3m) towards Fiji to support the country with preparations of COP23 that will be hosted in Bonn, Germany from November 6 to 17.

While meeting Fiji's Acting Prime Minister, the new European Union Ambassador to Fiji Julian Wilson said Fiji could bank on the strong support of the EU in their crucial role.

"Fiji knows first-hand the effects of climate change and we look forward to its leadership as Presidency of COP23," he said.

"At COP23, the international community will need to demonstrate its continued commitment to the Paris Agreement and make substantive progress on the implementation of the work program."








