COP23: EU gives $6.5m for Bonn prep

Update: 12:19PM THE European Union (EU) has provided FJD$6.5m (EUR3m) towards Fiji to support the country with preparations of COP23 that will be hosted in Bonn, Germany from November 6 to 17.
While meeting Fiji's Acting
Prime Minister, the new European Union Ambassador to Fiji Julian Wilson said
Fiji could bank on the strong support of the EU in their crucial role.
"Fiji knows first-hand
the effects of climate change and we look forward to its leadership as Presidency
of COP23," he said.
"At COP23, the international
community will need to demonstrate its continued commitment to the Paris
Agreement and make substantive progress on the implementation of the work
program."