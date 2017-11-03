FMF Chow Games: Athletes urged to have a healthy competition

Update: 12:06PM FMF Foods Group Marketing Manager, Poonam Kartika is encouraging athletes to have a healthy competition as they prepare for the FMF Chow Games.
Kartika adds that the Divisional Chow Games is not
about just bringing competition to the field, it also brings the families and communities
from the division to the field to show their support to these young talented
students.
The Fiji Primary Schools' Athletics Association is
preparing in full for the annual Divisional competition that will kick off on
November 10 and 11 at Subrail Park for the Northern Division and November
17 and 18 for the Western and Central Divisions at Churchill Park and ANZ
National Stadium.