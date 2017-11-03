Fiji Time: 6:20 AM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FMF Chow Games: Athletes urged to have a healthy competition

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, November 03, 2017

Update: 12:06PM FMF Foods Group Marketing Manager, Poonam Kartika is encouraging athletes to have a healthy competition as they prepare for the FMF Chow Games.

Kartika adds that the Divisional Chow Games is not about just bringing competition to the field, it also brings the families and communities from the division to the field to show their support to these young talented students.

The Fiji Primary Schools' Athletics Association is preparing in full for the annual Divisional competition that will kick off on November 10 and 11 at Subrail Park for the Northern Division and November 17 and 18 for the Western and Central Divisions at Churchill Park and ANZ National Stadium.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. River of dead
  2. Seci in pain
  3. Man fronts court
  4. $3.2m warehouse
  5. Baber continues search for series captain
  6. Food security threat
  7. Rain at last
  8. Fiji's new Land Transport CEO resigns
  9. Employers face probe
  10. Hawea ends Fiji deployment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)