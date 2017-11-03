FMF Chow Games: Athletes urged to have a healthy competition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from a relay event at the 2015 FMF Chow Games. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:06PM FMF Foods Group Marketing Manager, Poonam Kartika is encouraging athletes to have a healthy competition as they prepare for the FMF Chow Games.

Kartika adds that the Divisional Chow Games is not about just bringing competition to the field, it also brings the families and communities from the division to the field to show their support to these young talented students.

The Fiji Primary Schools' Athletics Association is preparing in full for the annual Divisional competition that will kick off on November 10 and 11 at Subrail Park for the Northern Division and November 17 and 18 for the Western and Central Divisions at Churchill Park and ANZ National Stadium.