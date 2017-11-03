No less a woman

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Cancer Society staff members and survivors were hosted to a dinner at Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka. Picture: KALESI MELE

WOMEN who have had their breasts removed as a result of cancer should not feel that it makes them less of a woman.

These were the sentiments shared by breast cancer survivor Susana Daurewa.

She said there was a need to move away from the idea that being breast-less rendered a woman handicapped or incomplete.

Mrs Daurewa was speaking at a Pinktober dinner hosted by the Fiji Cancer Society at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka on Tuesday evening.

"I am one breast-less but I am still a woman," she said.

"I don't feel any less. I have shared with other survivors who have felt less of a woman because they have lost part of their physical anatomy.

"I still can do a lot of things. I perform my wifely duties, motherly duties and whatever other duties that are expected of me."

Mrs Daurewa was diagnosed with cancer in 2009 and soon after, underwent surgery and chemotherapy.

She said it was crucial that women continued to get regular checks at hospitals.

"The decision that you make is very important because it is going to impact a lot of people and your family.

"Early detection can mean your survival."