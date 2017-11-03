Crime trend in the North

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Wailevu District rep Samuela Qolikoro raises an issue at the Community Policing and Crime Prevention symposium. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

OVER the past two months, the Northern Division has been free from organised and opportunistic crimes.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirmed this in a statement released on Wednesday.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said police forecasted an increase in aggravated robberies and burglaries for the month of November based on past crime trends.

"Hence the need for members of the public to adopt safety measures to avoid becoming victims of these crimes," he said.

Opportunistic crimes are those committed without prior planning, but when the opportunity arises. Organised crime are preplanned ones.

This week community leaders in the North were informed at the Northern Crime Symposium that burglary and aggravated burglary increased by 5 per cent so far this year.

Police director planning Senior Superintendent Aporosa Lutunauga told the symposium that from January to September this year, 132 cases were received compared with 126 for the same period last year.

Defence and National Security Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola told stakeholders at the symposium that perpetrators of crime are getting smarter.

"We certainly can be as fearless and daring in crime prevention. We can exhaust all avenues, resources and use the best tools available to us, our confidence in each other to fight crime."

Ratu Inoke urged all stakeholders to work with police to fight crime in the division.