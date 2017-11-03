Fiji might lose out on pageant, no sponsors

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji Elizabeth Sidal. Picture: Supplied

FIJI may have no representative to the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in the Philippines next month because of no sponsorship.

Elizabeth Sidal was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji while competing among five other contestants at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva last month.

Ms Sidal said she had been told by the organisers to prepare herself for the pageant even though confirmation of her trip was yet to be given.

"It is really disappointing that with less than two weeks for the pageant to commence, I am still not sure whether I am going or not," she said.

She said the organisers told her they were trying to find sponsorship for her trip, however, if she was unable to go this year, then she would represent Fiji next year.

She said she was still optimistic to represent Fiji.

"It would be great if any business or company would like to support a worthy cause and sponsor the opportunity for Fiji to be represented at an international stage," she said.

The Miss Asia Pacific International pageant is set to start with the candidates' arrival in Manila on November 10.

The Grand Coronation is set to happen on November 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre in Resorts World Manila.