Fiji Time: 6:20 AM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji might lose out on pageant, no sponsors

Alisi Vucago
Friday, November 03, 2017

FIJI may have no representative to the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in the Philippines next month because of no sponsorship.

Elizabeth Sidal was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International Fiji while competing among five other contestants at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva last month.

Ms Sidal said she had been told by the organisers to prepare herself for the pageant even though confirmation of her trip was yet to be given.

"It is really disappointing that with less than two weeks for the pageant to commence, I am still not sure whether I am going or not," she said.

She said the organisers told her they were trying to find sponsorship for her trip, however, if she was unable to go this year, then she would represent Fiji next year.

She said she was still optimistic to represent Fiji.

"It would be great if any business or company would like to support a worthy cause and sponsor the opportunity for Fiji to be represented at an international stage," she said.

The Miss Asia Pacific International pageant is set to start with the candidates' arrival in Manila on November 10.

The Grand Coronation is set to happen on November 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre in Resorts World Manila.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. River of dead
  2. Seci in pain
  3. Man fronts court
  4. $3.2m warehouse
  5. Baber continues search for series captain
  6. Food security threat
  7. Rain at last
  8. Fiji's new Land Transport CEO resigns
  9. Employers face probe
  10. Hawea ends Fiji deployment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)