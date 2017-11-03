Fiji Time: 6:20 AM on Saturday 4 November

Senior officers undergo training to boost performance

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, November 03, 2017

THE iTaukei Land Trust Board senior officers in the Northern Division were reminded about the importance of customer services and ways to handle challenges.

Training facilitator Billy Synnot said the workshop would help participants improve their performance at work.

"This workshop will help organisations improve on their leadership and become a high performing organisation," he said.

Mr Synnot said the workshop focused on the mind-set of the participants.

"We're looking at the high performance organisation and comparing them with their characteristics in order for them to lift their performance to become a high performance organisation," he said.

"We also look at the participants mind-set so they would be able to look at things differently and creatively and realising the world's changing very fast and they have to keep up with that."

Mr Synnot said the participants were taught tools, techniques and concepts that would help them approach their challenges differently.

"The very tools that we talk to them about are on network, relationship, self-awareness and soft skills, because we feel that the main keys to becoming a good manager nowadays is to have good people skills," he said.

"The tools and concepts are for them to go back to their office and work on their people-handling skills and more on the practical perspective and more of what really happens out there."

The team had a workshop at Labasa's Friendly North Inn on Monday, aimed at improving their services to the public.








