+ Enlarge this image Minister for Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola (right) talks with Police director planning SSP Aporosa Lutunauga and DPC North SSP Verani Nakauyaca this week. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

POLICE have seen an increase in reports of crime against toddlers and preschoolers in the Northern Division.

According to police reports, eight cases against toddlers and preschoolers had been received so far this year, compared with four for the same period last year.

Crimes against children in the division from January to September this year has so far totalled 134, the same amount recorded for the same period last year.

Police director of planning Senior Superintendent of Police Aporosa Lutunauga said children between the ages of 13 and 17 were prone to sexually-related crimes.

"This year, the Northern Division recorded 54 cases of sexual crime and 22 cases of assault," he said.

"Also interesting to note that the number of primary school students between the ages of six and 12 were more prone to falling victims of sexual crime.

"Last year, 18 cases were reported and so far this year, police have received 30 sexually-related cases."

"Also interesting to note that during January to September this year, four cases involved immediate family members as offenders," he said.

"This clearly indicates that our family unit is breaking down and society is getting corrupt as there's rise in morality offences."