Awareness call

+ Enlarge this image Premila Kumar discusses issues with Adi Selai Kautoga in Tavua. Picture: SUPPLIED

A TAVUA woman has called on the Bus Fare Review Committee to create more awareness about the eTransport system at the grassroots level.

Adi Selai Kautoga raised her concern at a consultation held at Garvey Park Hall, Tavua on Wednesday.

"I am grateful that you are here holding consultations, but I believe more people need to know about this eticketing," she said.

"There are some in rural areas who are not aware of how it works and I urge them to come up and let their voices be heard."

She added there needed to be a standard rate of fares for buses.

"Different bus companies have different rates for different stages and we don't know why. Maybe you can look into that.

"Also we need safer and more comfortable services in our buses.

"We have buses that have seats that are damaged and some aren't even fit for travel, but are still on our roads." Committee chair, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham, said they would take on board all the views expressed by citizens.

"People need to realise that when you have the money in your hands, you have the power to decide where you will spend it and how you will spend it," he said.

"So if people are not giving you the service that you deserve, then you need to raise your concerns.

"We will work hand-in-hand to ensure your issues are addressed."

About 10 people attended the consultation in Tavua.