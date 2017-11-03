Narocivo adapts to survive

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Narocivo villagers with visitors from Pacific Islands and SPREP officials. Picture: SIKELI QOUNADOVU

IT took Narocivo Village in Rewa more than a decade to accept the reality and impact of climate change on their marine ecosystem, when food was becoming scarce.

Not only did they learn to accept and face the reality, they also had to adapt to new lifestyles which includes changing their diet.

For a village that heavily relied on the marine ecosystem for their daily survival and source of income, climate cghange and its effcets forced them to make the ultimate sacrifice and become vegetarians, relying on backyard gardens for daily sustenance while their marine ecosystem is being protected to "help increase its productive potential".

Narocivo Village headman Semi Tubuna said in their battle for survival, they had to revert to past traditional practices to sustain them and also maintain their ecosystem.

"Over the years we have witnessed our marine ecosystem deteriorate and could not sustainably support us," said Mr Tubuna.

"The impact of climate change and increased human activities took its toll and while we could not do much, we learnt the hard way and have accepted the reality and began looking for other alternatives," he said.

Last year, a non-profit organisation, Grace Trifam Ministry came to their rescue and showed them an alternative way of living.

The ministry's director, Safaira Tagivuni, said they taught the villagers organic farming without any use of chemicals.

Ms Tagivuni said the farming techniques ensured income generation, and was to also meet the villagers basic needs and in addition maintained and preserved the soil nutrients and richness.

Peni Vuyale, the village's traditional spokesperson, said in the past they would heavily rely on the marine ecosystem to sustain them, but the dumping of waste and excessive pollution of their fishing ground and the excessive use of weedicides in their farms had resulted in the reduction in their marine supply.

"We are grateful towards Grace Trifam because now we don't have to rely solely on marine food sources, but can rely on our vegetable gardens as we allow our marine ecosystem to revitalise."