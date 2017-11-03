Luveni enhances ties with Singapore

/ Front page / News

SPEAKER of the Fijian Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni met her Singaporean counterpart Tan Chuan-Jin in Singapore on Tuesday to discuss the draft memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing the Singapore and Fiji Parliament Friendship Relations.

Dr Luveni said the relationship between the two parliaments would develop and generate sharing of experiences, particularly in the role of Parliament, in engaging with the public and promotion of democracy.

She also congratulated Mr Jin on his appointment after replacing Halimah Yacob, who created history as the first female President of Singapore in September.

The meeting focused on inter-parliamentary co-operation and mutual understanding among members of Parliament with the aim of promoting friendly relations and exchanges between the two countries.

Other topics that were discussed included the role of the speaker in engaging with the communities, role of parliament on SDGs and the effects of climate change.

The MOU was to be signed early next year.

Dr Luveni was later hosted to lunch by Mr Mathews Verghese, ambassador designated to the Pacific Islands Forum at the Singapore Cricket Club before she travelled to Bangladesh for the 63rd Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference from November 1-8.