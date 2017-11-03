Wati's fight for family

/ Front page / News

LIFE can be hard but it takes family support and positive attitude to go through it, says breast cancer survivor Maan Wati.

Ms Wati lives with her family at Coqeloa outside Labasa Town.

The 51-year-old mother of two shares her experience.

"No one told me about breast cancer and what it really is which is why I need to share this because breast cancer will always be a part of my life story," she said.

Ms Wati said she never knew the symptoms, signs, stages and whether it was treatable.

"It was in 2013 when I found out that I had a lump on the left side of my breast, and it felt sore, so my daughter and I decided to go to the hospital so I could get checked," she said.

"After my check up, the doctor advised me to come back to the hospital after two weeks time to get my result."

Ms Wati said she was eager to know the problem.

"After those two weeks of waiting, I went back to the hospital to get my result and that's when I was told that I had breast cancer," she said.

"The first thing that popped into my head was 'is this is over for me' and my mind started to run wild because I was thinking of my children, who were still in university at that time."

With tears in her eyes, Ms Wati described cancer as a poison pumping through her body.

"I was transferred to Suva's Colonial War Memorial Hospital for further checks and chemotherapy," she said.

"My family had to move to Suva so it could be easier for me to get my checks and this went on for seven months."

Ms Wati said she remained positive during her fight.

"I had such a positive attitude before I began treatment, I'm going through chemo and it changed a lot of things for me, I can't bathe nicely, my body ached, lost some hair but I never lost hope," she said.

"I would cry every time I saw my children because they were so dependent on me and the thought of dying haunted me, but I knew I had to be strong for my children and my husband."

Ms Wati said there were so many prescribed ways of how one should go through cancer or cancer treatment, emotionally.

"There's no right or wrong way to be a survivor either," she said.

"I think what's really important is doing what we have to do to survive and get through it."

Ms Wati may have lost her left breast but she said family support was what helped her get through it all.

"We can fight this, stand up for what you believe and never lose hope," she said.