Awareness vital

+ Enlarge this image Cancer survivor Binal Narayan (left), former president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau and nurse Rashni Ali (right) with two friends in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

IT may be unimaginable to think of getting diagnosed with a disease one does not know of.

Unfortunately, this was the case for Binal Narayan, 27.

While sharing his experience as a testicular cancer survivor, Mr Narayan said he was not aware that there was a disease such as testicular cancer.

"Before the diagnosis, I was not aware that there is a disease like testicular cancer," he said.

This was an epiphany for Mr Narayan on the need to inform men on the issue of testicular cancer.

"During that phase, I realised that if I am not aware as a patient, just imagine all the people who are not aware of cancer. Everyone should be well informed," he said.

Mr Narayan underwent his first surgery in February.

After his surgery, he was meant to go for four cycles of chemotherapy, but only went for three after he experienced breathing problems.

"Initially, it was four cycles, but by the third cycle, I started having respiratory problems, so the fourth cycle was held back," he said.

"I was sent for a CT scan and it was then declared that all my cancer cells were dead and from there onwards, I had to go for check-up every three weeks for three months and maintain my health."

Mr Narayan stressed the importance of informing members of the public more, so they were able to identify the symptoms and seek medical attention should the need arise.