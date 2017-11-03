FRA advises on defunct signal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority has advised members of the public that the Vatuwaqa Bailey bridge traffic signal is not in operation. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has advised members of the public that the Vatuwaqa Bailey bridge traffic signal is not in operation.

Authority's traffic engineer Musheer Khan said FRA traffic signal technicians had been working round-the-clock and had been able to identify the cause of the failure.

"The FRA is trying its best to fully restore it as quickly as possible, however, they will need to replace the faulty components which need to be sourced from overseas therefore an inherent delay is expected."

Mr Khan said the FRA was also looking at airfreighting portable traffic signals to ease the situation in any further failures in future.

"Our contractor, Fulton Hogan Hiways, is managing traffic along the Vatuwaqa bridge from 4am to 9pm daily to minimise any traffic congestion and provide a safe passage for all motorists."

In the interim, Mr Khan has advised motorists to follow the directions of the traffic controllers to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen alike.

Travellers along this area are advised to take this notice into account when finalising travel plans.

"We apologise for the expected inconvenience. For further queries please call the FRA on 5720."