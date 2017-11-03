Fiji Time: 6:19 AM on Saturday 4 November

Alert on scammers

Nasik Swami
Friday, November 03, 2017

THE Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) is warning members of the public not to be swayed or fall into a trap by scammers claiming to be from Dubai Duty Free, making calls through Viber.

Commission CEO Joel Abraham said they were aware that most of the scammers contacted most Vodafone Fiji numbers via Viber calls and messages.

"The caller claimed to be from Dubai Duty Free Call and is working with Vodafone Fiji. The caller would say that you had won a prize. And in order to claim the prize, you have to send money via Western Union to receive it," Mr Abraham said. He said the FCCC was concerned with a number of fake emails and calls to individuals that they had won one of the Dubai Duty Free promotions.

"These fake emails use addresses such as Yahoo, AOL, Gmail etc and are being sent by lottery scammers, not by Dubai Duty Free.

"If you receive such emails or telephone calls, please refrain from sending any personal details, money or respond in any way."

The FCCC encourages all individuals to be aware of potentially fraudulent behaviour by malicious parties and report such issues.








