Fiji Time: 6:20 AM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Assessors reach opinion

Kalesi Mele
Friday, November 03, 2017

ASSESSORS reached a unanimous guilty opinion for nine of the 14 accused in the Nadroga, Navosa sedition trial yesterday.

All accused were each charged with two counts of seditious intent.

Ratu Inoke Tasere, Jimi Koroibete, Adi Cuvu Gavidi Atama, Ulaiyasi Rabua Tuivomo, Semi Tanakili, Mosese Navaci, Eroni Rikoriko, Alifereti Gonewai and Jorama Ratulevu were all deemed guilty on two counts of seditious intent by four assessors in the High Court in Lautoka.

The assessors' opinions on the remaining accused varied.

Third accused Seru Kunalagi was found not guilty by three of the assessors on count six.

The same assessors opined sixth accused Peniasi Naqau not guilty on the count 12. Three assessors gave a not guilty opinion on count 15 and 16 for Ratu Osea Bolaqatabu.

The fourth assessor, however, found the accused guilty on the 15th count.

Three of the assessors were of the opinion that ninth accused Ratu Tevita Makutu was not guilty of the 18th count.

The second assessor gave a not guilty opinion for Mr Nakuinivou.

High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma will deliver his judgment next Wednesday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. River of dead
  2. Seci in pain
  3. Man fronts court
  4. $3.2m warehouse
  5. Baber continues search for series captain
  6. Food security threat
  7. Rain at last
  8. Fiji's new Land Transport CEO resigns
  9. Employers face probe
  10. Hawea ends Fiji deployment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)