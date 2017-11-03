Fiji Time: 6:19 AM on Saturday 4 November

Concerns raised at review

Kalesi Mele
Friday, November 03, 2017

CONCERNS about the eticketing system continued to trickle in during the bus fare review consultations in Lautoka yesterday.

The Independent Committee on Bus fare Review that held consultations at the Sugar City Mall in Lautoka heard residents complain about the lack of top-up booths in their area.

Others raised their concerns on differences in bus fare rates since the introduction of the eticketing system. A Vaturu villager said they were not able to top-up their travel cards up in the highlands and had to take the truck to Nagado to top up cards before travelling by bus.

A Ba resident claimed she previously paid $2 to travel from Lautoka to Ba but the fare charged through the eticketing system was $2.76.

She said bus fare rates varied between the different bus companies.

Fiji Bus Operators Association president Richard Lal said the bus fare rate from Lautoka to Ba was $2.76.

"If bus companies are charging you less than they are pressing a lesser stage into the system," he said.

He said they would work on ensuring the availability of eticketing systems in rural communities.

Members of the public also asked for safer and comfortable services from bus operators.








