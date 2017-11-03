Man fronts court

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Methamphetamine case suspect Kritesh Kumar, left, escorted by police officers at the Nasinu Court yesterday. Picture: VISHAAL KUMAR

A MAN appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday for allegedly being in possession of illicit drugs, namely methamphetamine.

Kritesh Kumar, 36, was allegedly found with more than one kilogram of methamphetamine after a raid was conducted by police at his home on Tuesday morning.

The charge was read out to him in court yesterday and he said he understood it.

Police prosecution asked the court to remand Mr Kumar in custody because police were carrying out further investigations into the case.

However, Mr Kumar's lawyer Shelvin Singh asked the court to release his client on bail, saying he had two children to look after.

"My client needs to be with his two children.

"How much more time the prosecution will need to gather more evidence against my client and to keep him in remand?" Mr Singh asked.

Magistrate Sufia Hamza refused the bail application from the defence because the accused had a previous conviction of a similar nature.

Mr Kumar was remanded in custody and the matter has been adjourned to November 15.