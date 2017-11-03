Serious crime stats

/ Front page / News

THIRTY-ONE people were charged with 28 counts of separate incidents in October.

In its serious crime statistics for last month, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the serious offences were murder, aggravated robbery, theft, arson, dangerous driving causing death, careless driving, cultivation of illicit drugs, trafficking in illicit drugs and wrongful confinement .

According to the statistics, one juvenile was also charged with aggravated burglary and theft offences.

"Of the 31 people charged, four were police officers. One police officer was charged with one count of theft of $13,311.43 while another police officer was charged with one count of careless driving," the ODPP said.

"Two police officers were charged with one count of trafficking in illicit drugs namely cocaine. A nolle prosequi was filed in this matter after the drugs exhibit went missing."

The ODPP said four men were charged with one count of murder each.

"A 25-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 47-year-old mother after he allegedly pushed her on the road in front of an oncoming motor vehicle. In another incident, a 47-year-old man is alleged to have murdered his 42-year-old brother-in-law with a broken bottle.

"Two men were charged with one count of murder of a 28-year-old where a 4x2 timber was used as the murder weapon and in another incident a 32-year-old man was charged with one count of murder of a 28-year-old man where a knife was used as the murder weapon.

"One man was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death. He is alleged to have hit a 54-year-old man with his motor vehicle while the victim was crossing the road in Nausori."

According to the ODPP, cash amounts ranged from $150 to $2000 while $80 to over $275,000 worth of assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary offences which were home invasions, resort break-ins and daylight street muggings.

"Three men were also charged with one count of wrongful confinement of a 65-year-old man during an alleged daylight robbery incident.

"There was one incident of arson where the victim's house was burnt to the ground in Kinoya.

"One farmer was charged with one count of cultivation of an illicit drug. He is alleged to have cultivated marijuana weighing up to 34.2 kilograms."

According to the statistics, three cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (nolle prosequi) were filed.

"One case was withdrawn following a review of the evidence while two cases were withdrawn after evidence went missing from the police station."