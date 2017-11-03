Fiji Time: 6:20 AM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Navy benefits from billion dollar program

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, November 03, 2017

THE Fiji Navy will directly benefit from the Australian Government-funded Pacific Patrol Boat Program.

The $2 billion initiative under Australia's Pacific Maritime Security Program will provide funding for the refurbishment of Fiji's naval vessels.

On her first visit to Fiji this week, Australian Defence Minister Senator Marise Payne affirmed Australia's efforts towards strengthening the region's maritime security.

"We are very good at the development or re-development of naval boats. The first 21 vessels Australia is building is underway and we have discussed the refit and refurbishment of two of Fiji's existing patrol boats. The first will be back in Fiji early next year followed by the development of two new patrol boats."

Ms Payne said the program would also strengthen aerial surveillance.

"As you know, we've extended the Pacific Maritime Security Program to include aerial surveillance.

"We hope to have signed contracts on that in the coming months and for that to start early in 2018 as well."

Ms Payne said the refurbished vessels would be more advanced than its predecessors.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. River of dead
  2. Seci in pain
  3. Man fronts court
  4. $3.2m warehouse
  5. Baber continues search for series captain
  6. Food security threat
  7. Rain at last
  8. Fiji's new Land Transport CEO resigns
  9. Employers face probe
  10. Hawea ends Fiji deployment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)