Vodafone probes incident

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, November 03, 2017

VODAFONE Fiji will launch an internal investigation into the collapse of the ceiling at its TappooCity Lautoka outlet yesterday.

Manager corporate affairs Shalendra Prasad said they were thankful no one was hurt.

Witnesses said a fire alarm had gone off at the store yesterday afternoon and minutes after Vodafone staff members and security officers had cleared the shop, a section of the ceiling collapsed on to the shop floor, destroying computers and customer service desks.

"We had hired reputable designers, architects and contractors to do the shop fit-out and we will be liaising with them to ascertain what may have led to the incident," Mr Prasad said.

Mahendra Tappoo said he was not aware of the issue and declined to comment when contacted yesterday








