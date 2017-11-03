Disposable e-cards valid for 30 days

/ Front page / News

DISPOSABLE eTransport cards have a validity period of 30 days once activated.

Any leftover money can be transferred to permanent eTransport cards.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission chief executive officer and Independent Committee on Bus Fare Review chairperson Joel Abraham said this during consultations at the Lautoka Sugar City Mall yesterday.

"Disposable cards are valid for at least 30 days from the time it is activated," said Mr Abraham.

"When you first swipe the card that is when it is activated. You can also redeem the money that is left."

Mr Abraham urged the public not to be quick to dispose their cards.