Fiji Time: 6:20 AM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rain at last

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, November 03, 2017

RAINFALL in parts of the Western Division yesterday was welcomed by farmers across the cane belt area.

Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty said while farmers and the industry were grateful for the showers, more rain was needed to make any real impact on cane plants.

"We hope the rain continues for a few days because the west is very dry and the situation for many farmers is quite grim," he said.

"We need continuous rain to the stage that creeks and rivers start flowing well.

"Our advice to canegrowers is for them to make assessments before planting. If there is sufficient rain then they should not delay in planting.

"We would also like to advise farmers that the cane planting season has been extended to December 15."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. River of dead
  2. Seci in pain
  3. Man fronts court
  4. $3.2m warehouse
  5. Baber continues search for series captain
  6. Food security threat
  7. Rain at last
  8. Fiji's new Land Transport CEO resigns
  9. Employers face probe
  10. Hawea ends Fiji deployment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  6. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  7. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  8. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)