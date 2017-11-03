Rain at last

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women take shelter as parts of Ba experienced rain yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

RAINFALL in parts of the Western Division yesterday was welcomed by farmers across the cane belt area.

Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty said while farmers and the industry were grateful for the showers, more rain was needed to make any real impact on cane plants.

"We hope the rain continues for a few days because the west is very dry and the situation for many farmers is quite grim," he said.

"We need continuous rain to the stage that creeks and rivers start flowing well.

"Our advice to canegrowers is for them to make assessments before planting. If there is sufficient rain then they should not delay in planting.

"We would also like to advise farmers that the cane planting season has been extended to December 15."