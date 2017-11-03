Information access challenge for youths

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants during the workshop at the Friendly North Inn in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THE lack of access to information is one of the major challenges faced by youths in Bua Province.

Bua Urban Youth president Veresa Ceguadrau said they have had a lot of economic developments for youths in the province but what they lacked was the source of information.

"The economic developments that are currently going in the province are cattle farming, canteens, farming and other small businesses ," he said.

"But we lack the access to information so we can broaden our minds and skills in operating income generating projects in the village."

Mr Ceguadrau said a lot of youths had spent most of their time in the village and needed to be informed of a lot of things so they would know what to do with their land.

"From all the provinces in Vanua Levu, Bua is undergoing a lot of economic development like bauxite mining, China Railway road projects, Wairiki Fiji Pine projects and others," he said.

"Before all these projects can take place a letter of approval is given to the villagers to sign especially to the mataqali and we call it the Free Prior Informed Consent which a lot of youths blindly sign without knowing all information about the project."

Mr Ceguadrau said the Pacific Youth Forum Against Corruption Network training would help them empower their communities and teach their people about what corruption was all about.

"Corruption is preached a lot of times to youths that live in town areas but those in the village lack information about corruption and corruptive activities," he said.

"So with the little information and knowledge that we have about corruption and its activities, we will go back to our respective communities and inform them about the effects of corruption to our land."