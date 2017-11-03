Recyclers encouraged

/ Front page / News

FIJI has shipped out 85,000 tonnes of garbage for recycling purposes over the past 25 years.

The statistics recorded by Waste Recyclers (Fiji) Ltd, which is in charge of exporting the recyclable materials, also show that 4200 containers have been shipped out.

The company managing director Peter Bray applauded Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's courage and strength to preside over the upcoming COP23 meeting in Bonn.

The statement from the company said Mr Bainimarama's efforts were encouraging.

"As the only true recycler in Fiji, these efforts are very encouraging to us and give us added incentive to move forward with our stakeholders, government councils, large and small enterprises and interested parties," Mr Bray said.

"The company is an independent company and deeply committed to Fiji, ensuring that recyclable are recycled and do not end up in landfills or worse.

"We handle items such as cardboard, plastics, papers, tin cans, drink containers, glass bottles, batteries, electrical appliances and all types of approved metal."

Company consultant Amitesh Deo said the team always had an inclusive approach in making attempts to work with all relevant stakeholders.

Despite facing challenges with crucial departments that show lack of interest in recycling, Mr Deo said the nation's involvement with COP23 was a boost to changing the attitude.

"Government has shown its commitment to long term sustainability of Fiji's environment which is a fresh and very positive approach and we welcome it," he said.

"We hope it is serious and gives us the added incentive to continue our work in solidarity with government stakeholders."