10,902 tonnes less

PRODUCTION at the Labasa mill has so far dropped this year compared with last year.

Records sent by the Fiji Sugar Corporation yesterday to this newspaper revealed that the production had dropped by 10,902 tonnes.

Sugar produced by the mill last year totalled 73,181 tonnes compared with this year's 62,279 tonnes.

The total cane crushed at the mill this year stands at 636,948 tonnes while last year's record was 653,353 tonnes.

The mill crushed 9.5 tonnes of cane to produce 8.9 tonnes of sugar (TCTS).

The company statement also said that unfavourable weather conditions experienced in the North contributed to the drop in production at the Labasa mill.

"This has been compounded by some mill mechanical stoppages due to usual wear and tear of certain mechanical equipment which has been rectified," it stated.

"The canegrowers in the area were also affected with low manual labourers supply impacting their cane deliveries to the mill." Crushing in Labasa ends on November 15.

The FSC had targetted to crush 800,000 tonnes of sugar cane for the North this year but has so far crushed 636,948 tonnes.

On the national front, the three mills produced a total of 179,939 tonnes of sugar for which 1.5 million tonnes of cane was crushed.