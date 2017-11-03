FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

HOW about this for early morning amusement?

I remember, when I was transferred to Nadi airport, there were many stories about a grog place called "Tao", a contributor tells Beachcomber.

I was curious.

It was around late '80s and early '90s that the place existed.

When I got there it had closed down.

In the iTaukei vernacular "tao" means stuck.

After finishing a shift, the workers would go there and have a basin of grog and couldn't leave because of the fun.

And they would get stuck there — hence the name Tao.

Many life long partnerships were forged there. And many life long partnerships also ended there.